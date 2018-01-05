>
Our post-pregnancy body plan: Part 1
Breastfeeding and weight loss

 


Quite aside from the benefits for baby, breastfeeding is also good for your post-pregnancy figure. It draws on the fat reserves that are stored up during pregnancy.

Don't diet and breastfeed
For your baby's brain and physical development, you need to provide sufficient amounts of specifc nutrients. This doesn't mean you should be eating for two (even if you have twins!), but it does mean keeping an eye on your intake of nutrients.
What to do
During this period, continue to eat as you did during your pregnancy (around 2000 kcal per day, fruit and veg, dairy products, cereals, oily fish, vegetable oil, etc).

Wait until you finish breastfeeding before starting any diet
In the meantime, embark on an exercise programme.




  
  
