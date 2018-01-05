Eating well post childbirth

Here's a typical day's intake for the weeks post-birth:



Breakfast Tea or coffee (unsweetened) 2 buttered slices of wholemeal toast or 30-40g cereal low-fat dairy product 1 piece of fruit

Lunch Salad without added fat 150g meat or grilled fish 100g cooked starchy food (nuts or seeds) As much steamed veg as you like with 1 teaspoonful of oil 1 dairy product 1 piece of fruit

Dinner Soup 50-100g of white meat or fish As much steamed veg as you like with 1 teaspoonful of oil 1 slice of bread with 30g cheese 1 piece of fruit



+ 2 snacks if you want (yoghurt, fruit, wholemeal bread etc), spread out throughout the day depending on your appetite.





