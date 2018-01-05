>
Our post-pregnancy body plan: Part 1
Eating well post childbirth

 

- Eating well post childbirth

Here's a typical day's intake for the weeks post-birth:

Breakfast
Tea or coffee (unsweetened)
2 buttered slices of wholemeal toast or 30-40g cereal
1 low-fat dairy product
1 piece of fruit
Lunch
Salad without added fat
150g meat or grilled fish
100g cooked starchy food (nuts or seeds)
As much steamed veg as you like with 1 teaspoonful of oil
1 dairy product
1 piece of fruit

Dinner
Soup
50-100g of white meat or fish
As much steamed veg as you like with 1 teaspoonful of oil
1 slice of bread with 30g cheese
1 piece of fruit

+ 2 snacks if you want (yoghurt, fruit, wholemeal bread etc), spread out throughout the day depending on your appetite.




  
  
