- Eating well post childbirth

|
Our post-pregnancy body plan: Part 1
|Article in images
|
|
Here's a typical day's intake for the weeks post-birth:
Breakfast
Tea or coffee (unsweetened)
2 buttered slices of wholemeal toast or 30-40g cereal
1 low-fat dairy product
1 piece of fruit
Lunch
Salad without added fat
150g meat or grilled fish
100g cooked starchy food (nuts or seeds)
As much steamed veg as you like with 1 teaspoonful of oil
1 dairy product
1 piece of fruit
Dinner
Soup
50-100g of white meat or fish
As much steamed veg as you like with 1 teaspoonful of oil
1 slice of bread with 30g cheese
1 piece of fruit
+ 2 snacks if you want (yoghurt, fruit, wholemeal bread etc), spread out throughout the day depending on your appetite.
|
Parenting Editor
08/12/2009
|
Article Plan Restoring your pre-pregnancy shape ▼
|