Restoring your pre-pregnancy body Putting on weight and losing muscle tone aren't the only consequences of pregnancy Babies certainly do change everything, but the changes to your body can be reversed:

> Dull and undernourished skin and hair require regular care specific to type (greasy, dry etc). To restore vitality, take supplements containing Vitamin B and minerals such as magnesium and iron.

> Due to the changes your breasts have undergone, they will be fragille. To firm and tone them, apply bust firming cream every day, wear a body-sculpting bra, and at the end of your shower spray cold water over your breasts

> Your legs are prone to water retention, so they may swell and feel heavy. Nothing relaxes and lightens them better than exercise, especially swimming and water-based sports. Avoid wearing tight clothes and high heels for the time being. Dietary supplements which help drain your body of toxins can also relieve heavy legs.

> Depending on the quality and texture of your skin, stretch marks fade over time. To reduce their appearance, you can get hold of special creams you apply daily to affected areas.

> There's no miracle cure for cellulite, but a combination of a healthy diet, exercise, anti-cellulite cream and a massage roller (such as Cellu M6) can seriously improve matters!






