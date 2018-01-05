Car seats and family cars: our onboard advice

©Graco Safety and comfort are the two key words to bear in mind when choosing a family car.



We take a look at what you need to consider before you set your heart on a particular set of wheels for the family, plus Honda representative Nicolas Scheer gives us his advice to parents on choosing cars.



Car seats are essential, but the safety features are often neglected or badly fitted. Find out how to choose the right car seat for your child's Gone are the days when you and your beloved could speed off in a sports car....when baby comes along, your priorities and obligations change!andare the two key words to bear in mind when choosing a family car.We take a look at what you need to consider before you set your heart on a particular set of wheels for the family, plus Honda representative Nicolas Scheer gives us his advice to parents on choosing cars.Car seats are essential, but the safety features are often neglected or badly fitted. Find out how to choose the right car seat for your child's weight , and how to ensure optimal in-car safety for little ones.





ER, CB.

Many thanks to Honda representative Nicolas Scheer.

