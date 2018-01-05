>
>

Car seats and family cars: our onboard advice

Article in images
  

©Graco - Car seats and family cars: our onboard advice
©Graco
Gone are the days when you and your beloved could speed off in a sports car....when baby comes along, your priorities and obligations change! Safety and comfort are the two key words to bear in mind when choosing a family car.

We take a look at what you need to consider before you set your heart on a particular set of wheels for the family, plus Honda representative Nicolas Scheer gives us his advice to parents on choosing cars.

Car seats are essential, but the safety features are often neglected or badly fitted. Find out how to choose the right car seat for your child's weight, and how to ensure optimal in-car safety for little ones.




ER, CB.
Many thanks to Honda representative Nicolas Scheer.

 
  
Parenting Editor
24/10/2008
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Child safety in the car
Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornNaturally beautiful celebrities
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersNext Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         