Comfort in a family car

To make sure the whole family is as comfortable as possible, our expert Nicolas Scheer says there are five factors:



1. Size: choose a model that's best adapted to your needs. A car that's too big will guzzle petrol like there's no tomorrow and be more difficult to park. Because of this, Nicolas Scheer frequently warns young parents against taking huge 3-wheeler pushchairs in your car that take up all the boot space. You'll feel you need to buy the next size car up just to be able to fit your shopping in. One option is to invest in a second, smaller pushchair that folds up small to use on journeys. This way you don't have to invest in a bus, and you can go for a car with a better rate of fuel consumption that's still family-friendly.



2. Choose a 5-door rather than a 3-door, which makes it awkward to put your child in their car seat.



3. The size of the boot is essential: in addition to the pram/pushchair, remember you'll need room for a carry cot, Moses basket, baby bag and suitcase if you're travelling. Take your pram and cot along with you when you're car shopping and check you can fit everything in!



4. The adjustable features in a car are certainly worth a look in. If possible, choose a car with rear seats that fold down easily and lots of storage space.



5. In-car comfort makes car journeys much more pleasant: air conditioning, sun visors, armrests, folding tables for when the kids get older...





