- Safety advice when travelling with children on board

Child safety in the car
> Always check that you've activated the child lock so that your child can't open the rear door.
> Never tuck the seat belt under your child's arm. In the event of an accident, this is very dangerous.
> Never place items on the rear parcel shelf. Not only does it reduce your visibility, but the slightest bit of sharp braking could send objects flying in your child's direction.
> When fastening your child into their seat, you should hear a "click" indicating that the seat belt is properly in place.
> Change your car seat as soon as your child reaches the next weight category.
For more advice on travelling with children in the car, visit www.dft.gov.uk/think
Parenting Editor
24/10/2008
