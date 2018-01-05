Safety advice when travelling with children on board To ensure maximum safety for your



For more advice on travelling with To ensure maximum safety for your children , here are a few rules to respect and good habits to get into:> Always check that you've activated theso that your child can't open the rear door.. In the event of an accident, this is very dangerous.. Not only does it reduce your visibility, but the slightest bit of sharp braking could send objects flying in your child's direction.> When fastening your child into their seat, you shouldindicating that the seat belt is properly in place.as soon as your child reaches the next weight category.For more advice on travelling with children in the car, visit www.dft.gov.uk/think





