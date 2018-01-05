>
Child safety in the car
Safety advice when travelling with children on board

   

- Safety advice when travelling with children on board
To ensure maximum safety for your children, here are a few rules to respect and good habits to get into:

> Always check that you've activated the child lock so that your child can't open the rear door.

> Never tuck the seat belt under your child's arm. In the event of an accident, this is very dangerous.

> Never place items on the rear parcel shelf. Not only does it reduce your visibility, but the slightest bit of sharp braking could send objects flying in your child's direction.

> When fastening your child into their seat, you should hear a "click" indicating that the seat belt is properly in place.

> Change your car seat as soon as your child reaches the next weight category.

For more advice on travelling with children in the car, visit www.dft.gov.uk/think




  
 
Parenting Editor
24/10/2008
