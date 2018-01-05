Guide to buying the right car seat There are very strict standards and laws in place to protect



> Buy a seat with the official approval mark (usually the United Nations 'E' mark), which indicated that it meets European standards.



> Choose a universal fit which will go in nearly all car models.



> Make sure you read the instructions carefully before you buy. Some research suggest that 70% of



> If you can, test the model before buying it and install it in your car. A car seat that's easy to put in place and to remove will be very practical, especially if you swap cars often or your child goes on holiday with the grandparents, for example.



> Seat categories

Car seats are divided into categories according to the child's



Group 0: for

Group 0+: for

Group 1: for

Group 2: for

Group 3: for



Note that seats that only fit into Group 2 or only into Group 3 are no longer produced. Modern seats are designed for



> Avoid buying second-hand car seats

Even though it may be tempting (buying brand new is pricey) and the seat may appear to be in good condition, buying a second-hand car seat is not advised, for three good reasons:

- It will probably come without fitting instructions which means you won't be sure of installing it correctly. It's absolutely essential that car seats are fitted correctly otherwise your child's safety will be compromised in the event of a collision or sharp braking.

- Normal wear and tear weakens the straps. In the event of an accident, they could break.

- Just as a motorbike helmet is no longer 100% effective after it's taken a hit, a car seat could be damaged if it has been involved in a collision, resulting in extremely small cracks and defects. Unfortunately, such damage is invisible to the naked eye.



