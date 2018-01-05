- Infertility problems: causes and solutions

Are you trying for a baby but still waiting for a test to come up positive? It's only human that after several months of trying, you get frustrated and start having doubts about your fertility.



You've more than likely been told hundreds of times to be patient, not beat yourself up or make a big deal out of it, or that you're struggling to get pregnant because you were on the Pill (doctors agree this is completely untrue).



Instead of listening to well-meaning but misguided comments, read up about the problems encountered by couples trying to have children, and discover some of the solutions to help you understand what's going on and what you can do. Most importantly, remember to enjoy your relationship with your partner.





CB

