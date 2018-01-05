>
>
Why can't I get pregnant?
Article in images

Average time it takes to conceive

 

- Average time it takes to conceive

Falling pregnant is a bit like playing the Lottery: you have to get lucky! You can’t get pregnant on demand immediately when you start trying for a baby.

How long does it take?
If you're having regular intercourse at the "right" moments (if you have regular menstrual cycles, you should aim to make love between the fourth and fifteenth day after the end of your period), then you can expect to wait an average 8 months before falling pregnant.

During your cycle, if you make love without contraception at exactly the right moment, you have between a 1 in 4 and a 1 in 6 chance of falling pregnant, so a 15-20% success rate. So persevere - and make love regularly!

However...
If you know of reasons that could cause you to experience problems (if, for example, one of you has had a sexually transmitted illness in the past or if someone in your family has had fertility problems), then you should see a doctor just in case, rather than face a fruitless wait.

Similarly, if you're over 38, see your doctor if you're trying to conceive.




  
  
Parenting Editor
11/03/2009
Tags Fertility
Reader ranking:2/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
100 baby names fit for a royalPerfect baby names for February
Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once DatedChristmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         