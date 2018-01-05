Ovary problems and trying to conceive

The ovaries, which produce eggs, can be affected by the following:



- Hormonal imbalance

Many hormones with scary-sounding names (LH, FSH, progesterone and oestrogen) can affect a woman's ovaries. If one or more of these hormones is out of balance, this can affect ovulation. Hormone levels in your body are tested through blood tests and, in most cases, imbalances can be treated with medication.



- Ovarian cysts

Often detected by a routine pelvic exam or ultrasound scan, ovarian cysts don't necessarily hinder fertility. Their growth and evolution (in terms of size and position) will be monitored and they may be removed surgically.





