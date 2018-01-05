Gynaecological infection and trying for a baby





One of the hardest infections to detect is chlamydia. Chlamydia is transmitted during unprotected sexual intercourse (5 to 20% of women carry it) and it often doesn't have any symptoms. It can lead to infection of the Fallopian tubes, through which the egg travels to the uterus. The Fallopian tubes can become blocked or severely damaged if the infection has been there for a while, and this can prevent or affect fertilisation.



Treatment

> First things first: get yourself checked out. Book a check-up and make sure you talk to your doctor if you have any concerns over infections or if you have any unusual discharge,



> If the infection is detected in time, a course of antibiotics will be prescribed.



