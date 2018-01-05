- Fertility: practical information and websites

|
Why can't I get pregnant?
> There are many organisations that can provide you with further information and support. Here are some to get you started:
The British Fertility Society website has a wealth of information, as do the NHS fertility web pages.
The Family Plannng Association (FPA) has lots of useful information on preparing for pregnancy.
> If you're affected by fertility problems, you might find the following sites useful:
The Infertility Network UK (INUK) is a great source of advice and support.
If you'd like to speak to a counsellor, the British Infertility Counselling Association can help you find one in your area.
You can order a guide from the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) written for couples who are having or considering IVF or other kinds of fertility treatment.
The NHS also has an online guide entitled "Assessment and treatment for people with fertility problems"
Parenting Editor
11/03/2009
