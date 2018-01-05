>
>
Why can't I get pregnant?
Article in images

Fertility: practical information and websites

   

- Fertility: practical information and websites

> There are many organisations that can provide you with further information and support. Here are some to get you started:

The British Fertility Society website has a wealth of information, as do the NHS fertility web pages.

The Family Plannng Association (FPA) has lots of useful information on preparing for pregnancy.


> If you're affected by fertility problems, you might find the following sites useful:

The Infertility Network UK (INUK) is a great source of advice and support.

If you'd like to speak to a counsellor, the British Infertility Counselling Association can help you find one in your area.

You can order a guide from the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) written for couples who are having or considering IVF or other kinds of fertility treatment.

The NHS also has an online guide entitled "Assessment and treatment for people with fertility problems"


> Share and discuss your experiences with our readers:

Pop into our Fertility & Sterility forum to discuss fertility issues with other women in the same situation. 




  
 
Parenting Editor
11/03/2009
Tags Fertility
Reader ranking:4.7/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Meaningful tattoos to memorialise miscarriage and infant lossRare baby names
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps100 baby names fit for a royal
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         