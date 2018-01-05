>
Beating the baby blues
What are the baby blues?

 
What are the baby blues?

The baby blues is not an illness: it’s a fairly common postnatal reaction. However, it should be taken seriously. Most often, the blues hit you between the 3rd and the 5th day after the birth.

Suddenly your whole world can seem completely black, you don’t feel as if you’re on top of things, you’re scared you’re not capable of looking after your baby and you think you’re the only person in the world to have negative thoughts about what is supposed to be one of the most wonderful times of a woman’s life. When you feel guilty just because you’re unhappy, you know something is wrong.

The slightest thing can make you burst into tears, you’re exhausted and you’re anxious around the baby.




  
  
