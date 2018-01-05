Overwhelming changes

>
Beating the baby blues
You’ve only just given birth, which was obviously a real physical ordeal, so understandably you’re exhausted.

Also, your body has undergone a lot of hormonal change. The concentration of pregnancy (progestative) hormones decreases dramatically right after the birth, and you start to lactate on the 3rd or 4th day.

Psychologically, being a new mum isn’t easy. In the space of a few hours, your whole world changes. Some women have no problem with this, and they feel ‘like a mum’ as soon as they set eyes on the baby. For others, this takes time.

If the baby is your first, you have to come to terms with the fact that you’re now a mum, responsible for bringing another human being into the world and raising your baby.

If you are already a mum, the blues can hit you just as hard because you have a bigger family to look after.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
10/01/2009
