Uncontrollable tears, extreme fatigue, the feeling that you’ll never cope, strange ideas running through your head, and getting things totally out of proportion…



The blues can strike at any moment, even when you’re struggling with something as simple as dressing your baby, for example.



You also have to deal with the feelings of guilt at not being happy when you have every reason to be overjoyed, as you’ll no doubt hear from those around you – and this doesn’t help either!