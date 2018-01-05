>
>
Beating the baby blues
Article in images



The symptoms

 
The symptoms

A form of severe depression (ie severe anxiety that is totally out of proportion, doesn't respond to objective reason, has no apparent cause, and won't go away).

Loss of interest and pleasure in daily activities (you don’t want to do anything: go out, look after the baby, do things with your partner).

Loss of appetite and rapid weight loss, or bulimic episodes.

Severe loss of sleep (other than loss of sleep caused by the baby waking): insomnia, waking suddenly, disturbed sleep.

Physcial restlessness, yet mental sluggishness.

Extreme fatigue, loss of energy, feelings of worthlessness and/or guilt. Loss of concentration, incapability to make even the most simple decisions.

Frequent thoughts of death and suicide. In the severest cases, hallucinations can occur.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
10/01/2009
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Beating the baby blues
Don't miss...
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Foods that you can easily grow at homeThis Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         