>
>
X or Y: choosing the sex of your baby
Article in images

Natural techniques

 
Natural techniques

At the time of ovulation or up to 1-2 days afterwards, carriers of Y (male) chromosomes are supposed to have a better chance, while carriers of X (female) chromosomes are supposed to have a better chance 2-5 days after ovulation.

During ovulation, other methods involve charting body temperature (hotter for a girl, room temperature for a boy) and charting changes in cervical mucus (the Bilings method).

Otherwise, some believe that shallow penetration is better for conceiving girls because X chromosomes are tougher and survive the journey to the egg better. Frequent sex during the days before fertilisation is also supposed to increase the chances of having a girl.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
14/07/2007
Reader ranking:1.7/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayDelicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Foods that you can easily grow at homeHot celebrity men in uniform
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         