Before conception Dr Papa’s method involves changing your diet two and a half months before conceiving. He believes that the make-up of the mother’s blood influences the sex of the child.



Girls: lots of calcium and potassium.

Mums-to-be who want girls should eat lots of dairy products, fresh fish, egg yolks, green vegetables, pasta, rice, couscous, raspberries, strawberries, kiwi fruit, limes, grapes and plenty of meat, and drink lots of mineral water (but easy on the sodium).

Boys: lots of sodium and potassium.

Mums-to-be who want boys should go for salty food, salted or smoked fish, meat, potatoes, cold meats, lentils, butter beans, avocados, bananas, apples, pears, apricots, dried fuit and calcium-rich mineral water.











