First things first

When you’ve had the blood test and confirmation of your pregnancy, make an appointment with your doctor so that he can carry out the first examination:



- Confirmation of the pregnancy.

- First contact with the doctor who will care for you. This is an opportunity for you to ask all the questions you want to ask.

- The doctor will ask you your age, and go into your family history and lifestyle. This will allow him/her to assess how tired you are at this stage, and find out if there are any potential lifestyle risks to the baby.

- The doctor will also ask for a complete medical history (blood group, previous operations, hereditary illnesses, etc).

- During a general examination, he will take your blood pressure, listen to your heartbeat and record your weight. A breast examination will also detect any potential problems with breastfeeding (inverted or flat nipples, for example).

- A gynaecological examination (not the most pleasant experience!) involves examining the cervix using a probe, and a vaginal examination to determine the condition of your uterus.





