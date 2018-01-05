First things first

>
Am I pregnant?
Are you expecting? The first signs to look out for...
When you’ve had the blood test and confirmation of your pregnancy, make an appointment with your doctor so that he can carry out the first examination:

- Confirmation of the pregnancy.
- First contact with the doctor who will care for you. This is an opportunity for you to ask all the questions you want to ask.
- The doctor will ask you your age, and go into your family history and lifestyle. This will allow him/her to assess how tired you are at this stage, and find out if there are any potential lifestyle risks to the baby.
- The doctor will also ask for a complete medical history (blood group, previous operations, hereditary illnesses, etc).
- During a general examination, he will take your blood pressure, listen to your heartbeat and record your weight. A breast examination will also detect any potential problems with breastfeeding (inverted or flat nipples, for example).
- A gynaecological examination (not the most pleasant experience!) involves examining the cervix using a probe, and a vaginal examination to determine the condition of your uterus.




  
  
