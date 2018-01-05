Are you expecting? The first signs to look out for...

The first signs of pregnancy can be experienced in many different ways. Some women have an instinctive feeling right from the start, when they conceive, whereas other women don’t notice anything different for weeks. Here are some signs to look out for:



- Painful breasts, especially around the sides. They may swell and bulge, and your nipples may darken in colour. Your breasts may be harder and bigger.

- Morning sickness.

- Tiredness in the evenings, especially if this is not your first pregnancy.

- White vaginal discharge.

- Stomach upsets are common. You may feel repulsed by certain foods and smells.

- Up-and-down appetite: either you can’t eat at all or you can’t stop eating!

- Mood swings due to hormonal change. You may be irritable or hypersensitive.

- Missed periods is the first ‘concrete’ sign. However, many women have irregular cycles or periods of amenorrhœa (suppression of the menstrual cycle). If you do, then a break in your periods isn’t a reliable indicator or pregnancy.





NB: These signs alone cannot confirm you are pregnant. You need to take a pregnancy test and get confirmation from your doctor.





