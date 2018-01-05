Are you expecting? The first signs to look out for...

The dreaded morning sickness is an ordeal for some women, but others just don’t seem to experience it.



Half of all pregnant women suffer from morning sickness. It usually starts during the first month of pregnancy and goes away by the end of the third month. We don’t know what causes it: it could be due to hormonal change (the rise in the hCG pregnancy hormone), the increase in salivation, or the extra sensitivity to smell (morsickness is often triggered by smells).



Violent sickness, accompanied by uncontrollable vomiting and a lack of appetite and lasting longer than three months, can have psychological causes. It could be due to insufficient weight gain, and it could be putting the health of the baby in danger, which is why you should see your doctor, who may be able to prescribe you medication or refer you to a psychologist. As our psychoanalyst says, "most of the time, extreme sickness if due to hormonal change, but you also have to see it as a possible sign of an unexpressed or subconscious psychological problem with pregnancy and impending motherhood.”





