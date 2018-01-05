>
Am I pregnant?
Are you expecting? The first signs to look out for...
The news may come as a shock, but your pregnancy isn’t visible…your lives are about to change forever, but you can’t even see or feel the baby yet. Sometimes it’s hard to reconcile yourself to the fact you’re having a baby, despite more than one positive test.

Your first worries will be for your body and your changing needs. You’ll also be on red alert at the first sign of any problems, especially if you’ve had any gynaecological trouble in the past, and unfortunately you'll also be sensitive to the disagreeable aspects of pregnancy!

It’s totally normal to feel overwhelmed by strong emotions, and no wonder: pregnancy is such a big and such an emotional event in a woman’s life. Remember to relax and enjoy planning ahead for the changes to come!




  
 
Sarah Horrocks
13/09/2008
