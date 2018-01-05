>
Am I pregnant?
Are you expecting? The first signs to look out for...
The first examinations

 
The first examinations

During the first medical examination, your doctor may carry out the following tests:

- A blood test to find out your blood group and rhesus (Rh) type (either positive or negative), check for anaemia and any irregularities. This test will also show if you’ve been immunised against diseases that are particularly dangerous for pregnant women and their babies (German measles, toxoplasmosis,
hepatitis, etc).
- Screening for HIV, syphilis and Hepatitis B.
- A urine test to measure the amount of sugar and protein in your urine.
- Screening for antibodies for Cytomegalovirus (CMV), the most common human viral infection. It can be dangerous in pregnant women.

Your doctor will give you a pregnancy calendar with the dates of your scans and check-ups




  
  
