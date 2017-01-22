>
>
Your dominant sense

 


Question 1/7 :

You're in a totally unknown place, everything is foreign to you and it's really crowded. How do you react?
 •  You close your eyes and listen to the background noise
 •  You look at the people around you before heading into the crowd
 •  You sit yourself down and try and get a feel for the place


  
  


Questions: 1


Sarah Horrocks
08/07/2009

Article Plan Your dominant sense

Don't miss...
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018Tricks and tips for an active new year
Stars who married the same person twice ...Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         