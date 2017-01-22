Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Your dominant sense
Question 1/7 :
You're in a totally unknown place, everything is foreign to you and it's really crowded. How do you react?
• You close your eyes and listen to the background noise
• You look at the people around you before heading into the crowd
• You sit yourself down and try and get a feel for the place
Questions:
1
Sarah Horrocks
08/07/2009
Article Plan
Your dominant sense
▼
How do you cope with unfamiliar places?
New girl at the office
Getting away from it all
What's wrong?
In love
Morning call
Annoyances
Your dominant sense is SOUND
Your dominant sense is SIGHT
Your dominant sense is FEELING
Don't miss...
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018
Tricks and tips for an active new year
Stars who married the same person twice ...
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!