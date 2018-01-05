>
>
Your problem management revealed

Coping with the unexpected

 


Question 2/10 :

Your friend was meant to help you move flat, but his van's broken down. Your reaction?
 •  He'll have to fix it, or get one of his Handy Andy mates to fix it
 •  I'll hire a van - saftest option
 •  Oh my Gawd! Everything was going so well...


  
  


Questions: 2


Sarah Horrocks
09/04/2009

Don't miss...
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersBeauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Perfect baby names for FebruaryThe funniest A-list reactions to the paparazzi
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         