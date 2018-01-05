Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Women In Focus
Career
Personal Life
Women in Business
Key Debates
All articles
24 Things Every Girl Does In Autumn
We're Getting A New Poo Emoji And It's The Sh*t
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Career
All articles
Home
>
Women in Focus
>
Career
Your problem management revealed
Waiting
Question 4/10 :
Your trusty travel agent calls a week before your holiday - there's been a cock-up over places. While you wait to find out whether you can go or not, you:
• Shop for bikinis
• Ring all the other travel agents to find something else
• Spend your whole time worrying you won't be able to go
Questions:
4
How to manage conflict at work
Friendship at work
Controlling your moods
Time management at work
Sarah Horrocks
09/04/2009
Article Plan
Problem management: test your reactions to problems and learn how to improve your problem management
▼
How do you cope with your problems?
Coping with the unexpected
Shouting your corner
Waiting
Finding a solution
Family aggro
Coping with disappointment
Coping with stress
Neighbours from hell
Trouble in Paradise
You run from your problems
You face your problems head on
You panic
Don't miss...
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
The longest celebrity relationships
Winter nail inspiration
Tricks and tips for an active new year
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!