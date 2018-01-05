Albums
Your problem management revealed
Family aggro
Question 6/10 :
The family start a row at your birthday party.
• You ignore them and party on with everyone else
• You scream at them to stop, it's your birthday for God's sake
• You're upset, you thought they could get through one evening without rowing
Questions:
6
Friendship at work
How to manage conflict at work
Controlling your moods
Time management at work
Sarah Horrocks
09/04/2009
Article Plan
Problem management: test your reactions to problems and learn how to improve your problem management
▼
How do you cope with your problems?
Coping with the unexpected
Shouting your corner
Waiting
Finding a solution
Family aggro
Coping with disappointment
Coping with stress
Neighbours from hell
Trouble in Paradise
You run from your problems
You face your problems head on
You panic
05/01/2018
