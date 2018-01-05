You run from your problems As soon as the hint of a problem arises, you exit the building! You don't talk about problems and you prefer not to think about them either.



About you: You wait for difficulties to resolve themselves and turn your mind to something else (going out, shopping, anything). Or else you ask someone who is capable of resolving them for you...



Your strong points: You have an amazing ability to forget all your worries and throw yourself body and soul into something else. You also know how to delegate - all too well! As soon as you know you can trust someone, you're happy to let them resolve your problems for you while you get on with something else.



Your weaknesses: You don't have enough confidence in your own ability to overcome danger. Maybe you've had hurtful failures in the past and you haven't yourself capable of taking a lead role in problem management ever since?



How to improve your problem management: Learn to recognise the excuses and techniques you use to run from your problems. Stop and force yourself to make an action plan to face the problem head-on. At first, get sound advice from people you trust - you know how to choose people who'll help you, so use them to help you to help yourself. Gradually you'll learn to stop yourself from running!





