You face your problems head on When something needs sorting, you're the one to ask - you always find a way, an answer, a solution...



Your mantra: "There are no problems, only solutions"



For yourself and for others, you face up to every litle niggle with admirable strength.



Your strong points: You know yourself well, you know your limits and this self-knowledge gives you the ability to solve creative issues. Another strong point: you know how to analyse everything, you consider all the different possibilities available to you at the time, then you just pick the best one. Easy eh?!



Your limits: You sometimes go too fast. Of course you act on impulse, because you want to find the fastest and most effective solution, but your desire to do good means you want to solve everyone's problems, which can sometimes exhaust you...



How to improve your problem management: Stop wanting victory on all fronts - it's not a competition. Only bet on one horse at a time - you'll be just as effective and far more balanced.







