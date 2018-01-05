You panic You're positive about problem-solving but when the panic hits, you're stuck for answers.



About you: You get stressed out and feel lost when faced with problems, so that you can't see things clearly, calm yourself down and find the right way to solve them.



Your strong points: You're incredibly positive about your future. Goign into an exam, you expect easy questions and no worries, and this is a great attitude to have. However, when something goes wrong you panic because you know how you want everything to go and you had it all worked out in your head...



Your limitations: Rose-tinted glasses are all very well, but you also have to take reality into account. When things go wrong, you crumble and you're incapable of making proper decisions quickly. You're either tearing your hair out or in tears...



How to improve your problem management: Get used to adapting and anticipate! Try and foresee problems as well as happiness in your future, so they come as less of a surprise. It would also be beneficial for you to learn to control your emotions better, by learning relaxation techniques for example.





