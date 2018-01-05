Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Fashion
Fashion News
Street Style
Fashion Designer
Accessories
All articles
Paris Fashion Week: The Street Style Looks To Nail French Fashion
This Nurse Is Tackling The Stigma Of Crohn's Disease With Her Sexy Lingerie Collection
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Fashion News
Autumn - Winter
Spring - Summer
Essentials
All articles
Home
>
Fashion
>
Fashion News
What's your shopping style?
Your bank balance
Question 8/10 :
You want to buy an expensive designer dress but it'll put you in the red.
• You buy it - what are overdrafts for?!
• You dither for a while, but end up giving in to temptation and buying it
• You can't afford it - you'll wait for the sales
Questions:
8
Shoes and fashion: women's shoes, designer shoes
Taking care of your clothes
Shopping at the sales
London Fashion Week - autumn/winter 2011
Sarah Horrocks
13/02/2009
Article Plan
Test: what sort of shopper are you?
▼
P. 2
Friends' fashion
Birthday presents
Temptation
Money
Satisfaction
Shopping
Your bank balance
Style advice
Sales
Impulsive shopper
Fashionable shopper
Thrifty shopper
Don't miss...
Homemade Valentine's Day cards
Jessica Albas maternity style
Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
50 of the most beautiful castles in the world
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!