Impulsive shopper

You love to shop (who doesn't?!). It can really lift your spirits and make you happy if you're feeling down. When you spy something you like, you love to treat yourself. You rarely wait for the sales - when you like something you buy it, pronto. And if it's beyond your budget, you've been known to borrow or go overdrawn...



Your strong points:

You know what you like and you know how to treat yourself - it makes you feel good! You're also really generous when it comes to your friends and family, and they always love your presents.



Your weak points:

You can be reckless with your spending and get yourself in the red or even in debt. You're definitely at risk of getting into financial difficulties to satisfy your shopping needs! You also tend to feel guilty and angry with yourself afterwards if you end up spending lots on things you don't really need.



Advice for you:

Take a minute to think before you buy - if it's something small, wait for 15 minutes, and if it's something bigger wait a couple of days before purchasing! Ask yourself: do you really need it? Look into your crystal ball and ask yourself if you'll still be wearing/using it in a few months' time! This will help you to impulse-buy a lot less.