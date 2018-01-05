Fashionable shopper

You're always on to the latest styles, trends and must-havs. You plan your spending quite carefully, finding what you want in magazines, deciding exactly what you want...and become slightly obsessed until you get it! You love being at the forefront of fashion and style in general - even your room is probably decorated in the latest style.



Your strong points:

You follow the rise and fall of trends like a businessman watching the stock market. You'd be well suited to a career in design or fashion because you have really good taste and everyone flocks to you for advice, which always makes you happy!



Your weak points:

You tend to see people through what they wear and judge on appearances. You also have a habit of envying people who have something you haven't got yet. You sometimes look down on people you think have no taste.



Advice for you:

Try and distance yourself from what's 'in' from time to time, and vary your style and shopping: go for different styles from one day to the next. This will help those around you to appreciate you for other things than your appearance and your up-to-the-minute fashion sense!