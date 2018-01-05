Thrifty shopper

You're neither a reckless shopper or a hapless fashion victim. You tend to think every purchase through carefully beforehand, though sometimes to the point of convincing yourself into not buying it! When you do impulse-buy, it only tends to be when you come across a real bargain, or you've had your eye on something for ages. You do love a good bargain, and you'd only ever buy anything designer if it was in the sales.



Your strong points:

You keep your bank manager sweet - you've very good at handling your finances, and you're proud of your ability to save up and your ability to save money when you do go shopping by snapping up the bargains and special offers.



Your weak points:

You sometimes choose things just because they're cheap, but they're not always worth it! Your eye for a bargain is great, but you can end up with poor quality things that don't reallty fit your needs and aren't necessarily what you want.



Advice for you:

From time to time, it's OK to go wild and treat yourself to something expensive that you really like - be it a beautiful ring, a holiday, a massage, or an expensive meal out. You need to value yourself a bit more: you're worth spoiling and you have the right to treat yourself from time to time!

