- Personality test: you and your guilty conscience

If someone else is suffering, do you feel guilty even if the situation is totally beyond your control? Do you feel as if all the worries of the world are on your shoulders and it's your responsibility to make things right?



We all have different relationships with guilt: some people have a natural tendency to feel responsible for mishaps and misfortunes - whether they're to blame or not - while others find it easy to distance themselves from responsibility.



Take our speedy test to find out your capacity for guilt and find out where you stand in relation to others.





Lise Bartholdi, psychologist and psychotherapist

SH

