|
Personality test: you and your guilty conscience
|
We all have different relationships with guilt: some people have a natural tendency to feel responsible for mishaps and misfortunes - whether they're to blame or not - while others find it easy to distance themselves from responsibility.
Take our speedy test to find out your capacity for guilt and find out where you stand in relation to others.
Lise Bartholdi, psychologist and psychotherapist
SH
|
Sarah Horrocks
03/04/2009
|
Article Plan Test: you and your guilty conscience ▼
|