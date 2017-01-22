>
>
Test: you and your guilty conscience

Your mum

 


Question 2/10 :

Your mum has a go at you for not seeing her often enough. What do you do?
 •  Resolve to visit her every weekend
 •  Tell her to come and see you!
 •  Try and make her understand you have to live your own life


  
  


Questions: 2


Sarah Horrocks
03/04/2009


Don't miss...
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersWhen Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
The most beautiful villages in EuropeCelebrities expecting babies in 2018
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         