>
>
Test: you and your guilty conscience

Forgotten?!

 


Question 3/10 :

Your best friend doesn't invite you to her dinner party. What's your reaction?
 •  You worry about what you could have done to upset her
 •  How could she? So much for friendship...
 •  Ask her round so you can talk about it


  
  


Questions: 3


Sarah Horrocks
03/04/2009


Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerTricks and tips for an active new year
Hot celebrity men in uniformCelebrity couples getting married in 2018
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         