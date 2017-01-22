>
>
Test: you and your guilty conscience

Double booked

 


Question 9/10 :

Your best friend's birthday coincides with a romantic weekend away you've booked. You call her and say:
 •  You've booked to go away but you'll at least see if you can try and change your booking...
 •  You're so sorry, please don't get mad...
 •  Why didn't you let me know earlier?!


  
  


Questions: 9


Sarah Horrocks
03/04/2009


Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornCelebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps
The World's Most Iconic PhotographsChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         