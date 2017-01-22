Not guilty About you: Most of the time you don't suffer from guilt, for the main reason that you think other people are always responsible so you're not going to take the blame! You'd be happier if everyone was more aware of their mistakes and took responsibility for them...



Your strengths: You have good self-esteem and you can stand up for yourself, which means you're great at defending yourself and making your ideas heard. You'd make a top lawyer or businesswoman...



Your weaknesses: Your criticism could get you into hot water because the people close to you often feel like you're judging or accusing them of something. Be careful: when you seek faults and weaknesses in other people you often neglect your own and don't listen to what they have to say about you!



How to improve your relationship with guilt: Try taking a mental step back and analysing your behaviour. Go over your past (your love life as well as your working life) and try and see things in a different light. Learn to recognise where you went wrong: this will stop you from repeating the same mistakes again and will help you build better, deeper relationships with people.





