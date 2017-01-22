"My tutor changed the direction of my life" Carola, 25, is from Cambridge and is studying for her PhD.



I decided to study English by default really, but it didn't interest me all that much. Life in general didn't seem all that inspiring when I first started uni. When my tutor arrived for our first lecture he didn't look as if he'd be interesting either - he was old, had a bald patch and a beer belly. But as soon as he started speaking something happened. He might have been 50 but in his head he was 30 years younger. He had a way of talking about poetry with this mix of love and respect - as if he was talking about a woman he was in love with. I was totally moved and I felt as if he'd awakened something in me.



This was three years ago, and he's still tutoring me. I decided to continue studying the subjects I'm best at and I've discovered a real passion for poetry, just like my tutor. I spend half my life going to poetry seminars, but I love it and I'm becoming a specialist.



Aside from the poetry, I definitely feel that my tutor has enriched my life and no-one who knows us thinks there's anything dodgy about it. His influence has brought a whole new dimension to my life.





