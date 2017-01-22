Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Your friends
Question 2/4 :
What are your friends most likely to say about you?
• You remind me of someone, but I can't think who...
• You're comfortable and happy around anyone
• You're one of a kind!
Questions:
2
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For...
Should I Get A Fringe? All Your Questions Answered!
Toning Your Bum: Ultimate Ways To Firm Up That Butt
Calculate your astral theme
Sarah Horrocks
06/05/2009
Article Plan
Are you easily influenced?
▼
Test: How easily influenced are you?
Your friends
Your thoughts
Your biggest fault
You're under the influence
You're a free thinker
You're too obliging
"My mum's always been my greatest influence"
"My tutor changed the direction of my life"
"My boyfriend tamed me"
"My best mate and I do everything together"
"My yoga instructor inspired me to lead a better life"
The expert's opinion
Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game!
Sudoku
100 baby names fit for a royal
The massive rose gold trend
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!