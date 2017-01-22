You're under the influence You've obviously found a mentor and confidante you can turn to whenever you need to, and you always turn to them without a second thought. Changing jobs? Can't decide what colour shoes to buy? You never make a decision without his/her guidance! Luckily you've chosen someone reliable you can count on.



Your strengths: You never take decisions lightly: everything is well thought out and calculated, and at the least you avoid unpleasant surprises that way!



Your weaknesses: You're lost on your own! You can't get by without your guru by your side. But how would you cope if you lost your mentor? It's great to have someone to lean on, but you need to stand on your own two feet a bit!





