You're too obliging You'd rather agree to something you don't want to do than risk offending someone you love. Even if it means more hassle and time spent, you get a kick out of knowing you've made someone else happy.



Your strengths: Everyone agrees you're the sweetest, happiest, easiest person to get on with.



Your weaknesses: No-one ever really knows what you're actually thinking, to the point at which people wonde rif you're capable of thinking for yourself! You don't express your own ideas and you don't say what you want. If you don't ask, you don't get.





