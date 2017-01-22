Albums
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Test: How easily influenced are you?
Question 1/4 :
Before making an important decision, you:
• Always ask the same person what they think
• Toss a coin
• Ask your friends and family what they all think
Sarah Horrocks
06/05/2009
Article Plan
Are you easily influenced?
▼
Decisions
Your friends
Your thoughts
Your biggest fault
You're under the influence
You're a free thinker
You're too obliging
"My mum's always been my greatest influence"
"My tutor changed the direction of my life"
"My boyfriend tamed me"
"My best mate and I do everything together"
"My yoga instructor inspired me to lead a better life"
The expert's opinion
22/01/2017
