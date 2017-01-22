Are you too nice for your own good?

Are you too nice?

Are you the one who'd get up at 5 in the morning to drive your mates to the airport?

Would you be the one to support your little brother if he lost his job?

And when your best friend split up with her boyfriend again, was it your sofa she ended up camping on?

If you answered yes to at least one of these, congratulations: you're one of those rare gems everyone can rely on when they're in a pickle. But unfortunately that may also mean that you are too nice!



While you love to help, do you ever feel as if you're being taken for a mug sometimes? Are you too nice? Take our personality test to find out if you are too nice for your own good.



Take a look at the warning signs your good nature is being abused!



How can you learn to say no? Why are some peope too nice? What are the consequences of being over-obliging?



Here's how to toughen up and learn to say no, plus your stories.



You might also like...



MM, SH