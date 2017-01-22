|
Clara: "I'm far too nice for my own good"
Clara, 41, works in a communications agency
"After I gave birth to my baby I went back to work and I soon realised my boss wasn't happy with me taking maternity leave - even though my boss has kids herself!
She started testing how far she could push me by making me go on business trips at the weekend, even though that wasn't part of my job, and asking me to work on legal files that were hers by right...
I was so scared of getting the sack that I took it all on. I ended up missing my son's first steps and his first words. I was never on time to pick him up from the crèche, and I started getting narky with my family. I had so much more to lose than my job, and so in the end I handed my notice in."
