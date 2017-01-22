Albums
Are you too nice?
Article in images
Too nice to your children?
Question 2/7 :
You're in the supermarket and a child starts begging for sweets from his mum. What would you do?
• You'd let him have a small packet
• You'd let him put anything he wants in the trolley
• You tell the little cherub that sweeties rot his teeth and he's not having any
Article Plan
Are you too nice for your own good?
▼
Test: Are you too nice?
Are you too nice?
Too nice to your children?
Too nice at work?
Too nice to your other half?
Too nice to your friends?
Too nice to complain?
Too nice to tell white lies?
Too nice
Nice and balanced
Not afraid to say no
How to tell...
What causes over-generosity?
What are the consequences?
How to cope
How to overcome it
Practical exercises
Your stories
Your stories
Clara: "I'm far too nice for my own good"
Emily: "I was a complete doormat"
