>
>
Are you too nice?
Article in images




Too nice at work?

 

- Too nice at work?


Question 3/7 :

Your boss is leaving. Who's going to organise his leaving do?
 •  You volunteer to sort the drinks out
 •  Everyone looks to you - you did a good job last time they asked
 •  You would, but you're snowed under at the minute so it's a no


  
  


3
Sarah Horrocks
22/03/2010


Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game! Sudoku
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018Next Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         