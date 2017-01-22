Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Are you too nice?
Article in images
Too nice to your other half?
Question 4/7 :
You've planned to go and see a film on Saturday night, but you can't agree on what to see...
• You go with your boyfriend's choice - but next week it's your turn!
• You don't mind watching the film you want to see on your own, so you go to separate screens!
• You'll see whatever he wants to see
4
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Your Vagina But...
True friendship
Soup
Everything You Need To Know About The Abortion Pill But Were...
Sarah Horrocks
22/03/2010
Article Plan
Are you too nice for your own good?
▼
Test: Are you too nice?
Are you too nice?
Too nice to your children?
Too nice at work?
Too nice to your other half?
Too nice to your friends?
Too nice to complain?
Too nice to tell white lies?
Too nice
Nice and balanced
Not afraid to say no
How to tell...
What causes over-generosity?
What are the consequences?
How to cope
How to overcome it
Practical exercises
Your stories
Your stories
Clara: "I'm far too nice for my own good"
Emily: "I was a complete doormat"
Don't miss...
The massive rose gold trend
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!