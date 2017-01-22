Albums
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Are you too nice?
Too nice to your friends?
Question 5/7 :
Your best friend asks to borrow your mobile phone. Once she gets on the phone she never shuts up. What do you say?
• Yes, and you wait for her to finish her conversation
• You let her have it but tell her she can only have a few minutes
• You tell her sorry but your out of free minutes
Sarah Horrocks
22/03/2010
Article Plan
Are you too nice for your own good?
Test: Are you too nice?
Are you too nice?
Too nice to your children?
Too nice at work?
Too nice to your other half?
Too nice to your friends?
Too nice to complain?
Too nice to tell white lies?
Too nice
Nice and balanced
Not afraid to say no
How to tell...
What causes over-generosity?
What are the consequences?
How to cope
How to overcome it
Practical exercises
Your stories
Your stories
Clara: "I'm far too nice for my own good"
Emily: "I was a complete doormat"
