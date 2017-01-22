>
>
Are you too nice?
Article in images




Too nice to your friends?

 

- Too nice to your friends?


Question 5/7 :

Your best friend asks to borrow your mobile phone. Once she gets on the phone she never shuts up. What do you say?
 •  Yes, and you wait for her to finish her conversation
 •  You let her have it but tell her she can only have a few minutes
 •  You tell her sorry but your out of free minutes


  
  


5
Sarah Horrocks
22/03/2010


Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game! Sudoku
Jennifer Aniston's dating historySexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         